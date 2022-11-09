Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,319 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

