Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,211 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,376,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,705,000 after acquiring an additional 346,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

