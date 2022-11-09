Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.