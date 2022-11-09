Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $827,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,601.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.