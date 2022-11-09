Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 456,873 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 456,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

QSR stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

