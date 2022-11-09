Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,475 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

