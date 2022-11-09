Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

