Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $40.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.
Envestnet stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
