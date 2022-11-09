Epsilon Energy (EPSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

