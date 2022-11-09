Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

