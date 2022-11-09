Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,116 shares of company stock worth $1,364,697 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of EQBK opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

