Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT Raised to €39.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY opened at $14.35 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

