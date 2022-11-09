Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Essent Group stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

