Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $323.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

EL stock opened at $207.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

