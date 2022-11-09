Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

