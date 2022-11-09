Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT Raised to €78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $62.20 on Monday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

