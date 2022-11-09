Evolent Health (EVH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

11/1/2022 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

