Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,663.41

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,663.41 ($30.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,781 ($32.02). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,770 ($31.89), with a volume of 2,580,231 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($37.42) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($32.55) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($35.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2,518.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

