Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $66.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.61. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

See Also

