Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$995.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $549.58 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.54.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

