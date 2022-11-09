Fanuc Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Fanuc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Fanuc’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.5 %

About Fanuc

FANUY stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.