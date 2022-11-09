FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,844.82

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,844.82 ($21.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($16.70). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($17.27), with a volume of 28,974 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($18.42) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £415.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4,545.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,437.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,844.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,275 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,804.50 ($19,348.88). In other news, insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,804.50 ($19,348.88). Also, insider Seamus Keating purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($14.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($11,139.90).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

