FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,844.82

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,844.82 ($21.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($16.70). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($17.27), with a volume of 28,974 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($18.42) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £415.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4,545.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,437.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,844.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
