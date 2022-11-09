Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

