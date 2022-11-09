Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
FRT stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.