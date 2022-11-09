Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.