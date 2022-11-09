Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

