First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $726,000.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

