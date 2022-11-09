First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $26.94. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 344,503 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,081.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,739,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6,029.5% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,709 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,924,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 498,982 shares in the last quarter.

