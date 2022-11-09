FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.
In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
