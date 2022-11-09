Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.44. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,149,469 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

