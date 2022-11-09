Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $32.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

FLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

FLR stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

