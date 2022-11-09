Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

