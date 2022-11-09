Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

