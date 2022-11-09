FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 856.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

DAPR stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

