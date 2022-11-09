Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

