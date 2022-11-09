FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 140,399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,907.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,399 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

