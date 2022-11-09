FY2023 Earnings Estimate for New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New World Development in a note issued to investors on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for New World Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New World Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New World Development Price Performance

Shares of NDVLY stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. New World Development has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Featured Stories

