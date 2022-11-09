FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Morgan Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
