FY2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE AGL opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

