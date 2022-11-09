FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Increased by Analyst

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $278.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

