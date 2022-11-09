FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sharp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sharp’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

