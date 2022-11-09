Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Gannett worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 161.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its position in Gannett by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

