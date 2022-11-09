Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

