GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $104.80 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at GATX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.