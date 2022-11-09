GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Raised to €33.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

