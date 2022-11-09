GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Raised to €37.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

