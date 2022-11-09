GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Raised to €39.00 at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

