GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

NYSE GFL opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

