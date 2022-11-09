Global-e Online (GLBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Global-e Online has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global-e Online by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

