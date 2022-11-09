Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,312,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

