Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 534,650 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AUMN. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

